Janelle Monáe’s New Super-Short Haircut Just Won The Oscars Red Carpet

Call us biased, but Janelle Monáe wears some of the most innovative hairstyles in the game. It's like she uses each red carpet and appearance as a way to remind us that glam doesn't just have to be pretty — it has a purpose, too. While haircuts aren't necessarily a new concept, we were still shook with a capital S from her arrival on tonight's Academy Awards red carpet. Why? She arrived with a new, super-short pixie cut.