Janelle Monáe’s New Super-Short Haircut Just Won The Oscars Red Carpet

Speaking of, makeup artist Jessica P. Smalls used products from the Covergirl Queen Collection (Monáe is a brand ambassador) to achieve a "bronze goddess" look. "I took some COVERGIRL truBlend Bronzer in Bronze and mixed it in into her moisturizer to prep her skin," she tells us. "This added a bit of shimmer and all over color. Once her look was complete, I defined her cheeks a bit more by blending Covergirl Queen Collection Natural Hue Bronzer in Ebony Bronze to intensify the glow.”