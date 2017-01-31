Even those of us who are torn on the *NSYNC-versus-Backstreet Boys debate have a hard time denying the love we have for Justin Timberlake. The 35-year-old has been in the spotlight since 1993 (see: The Mickey Mouse Club with Ryan Gosling and Britney Spears), and we've been following his rise the whole time. Don't think we'll ever forget his bleached tips and that infamous denim ensemble.



And while we mourned the day the band broke up, Timberlake has proven his versatility. He's become a full-fledged movie star, producer, and doting father. Throughout the years, he's also made major style changes. There were the hat years, the braids, the curls — and we've got to say, he kind of rocked every look. Ahead, click through to see his impressive transformations. But fair warning: Be prepared to dig out those old TigerBeat posters when you go home for the holidays, because he'll tear up your heart all over again.



