Before now, Lottie London was an under-the-radar beauty brand that few could get their hands on. Why? It’s based in the U.K. and, up until this year, could only be found at Superdrug. Then, last December, the brand announced it might start shipping stateside. But here's where the story gets better...
Starting June 8, you’ll be able to pick up the affordable, high-quality products right here in the U.S. at the national treasure that is Ulta Beauty. And we're not just talking about one or two items (like you'll find at Forever 21 or ASOS). The entire collection from Lottie London is going up on Ulta Beauty's website next month. Everything rings in for under $20 (minus the Best Of The Brushes Collection that costs $25) and comes in packaging that's cute enough to 'gram.
Check out a few of our favorites, ahead.