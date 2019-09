Starting June 8, you’ll be able to pick up the affordable, high-quality products right here in the U.S. at the national treasure that is Ulta Beauty. And we're not just talking about one or two items (like you'll find at Forever 21 or ASOS). The entire collection from Lottie London is going up on Ulta Beauty's website next month. Everything rings in for under $20 (minus the Best Of The Brushes Collection that costs $25) and comes in packaging that's cute enough to 'gram.