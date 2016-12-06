A quick rundown, in case the brand’s products haven’t quite made their way onto your must-try list just yet: Lottie London debuted two years ago as a small collection of brushes available exclusively at British drugstore chain Superdrug. It’s since grown into a treasure trove of exactly the kind of high-quality, low-price essentials we all love, and if its new stateside outpost is any indication, we’re not the only ones.



Be prepared to remedy your post-holiday blues with Lottie London’s eye-popping pigments and other cheeky, trend-inspired picks. But fair warning: If you want to get your hands on that on-point rainbow highlighter, you’d better have your “Add to Cart” trigger finger at the ready next month.



We will keep you updated as we learn more.



