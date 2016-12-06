If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the internet’s current fixation on all things gilded and glittery, it’s that you’re never too old to completely obsess over rainbow highlighter or shimmery lipstick named after unicorn tears. And if you, too, have fallen head over horn for anything that will inject a little magic into your day, we’ve got some very good news.
According to Allure, U.K. beauty brand Lottie London is coming to the U.S. in January. The brand is beloved overseas for its brightly colored brushes and trend-conscious new releases, which means you'll soon be able to get your own Mermaid Glow rainbow highlighter. You can also expect shimmery Strobe Stix, the Insta Filter Pore Eraser Stick, the adorably named Believe In Your #Selfie palette, and countless other Instagram-ready goodies, all under $15. We repeat: All under $15! Sign. Us. Up.
A quick rundown, in case the brand’s products haven’t quite made their way onto your must-try list just yet: Lottie London debuted two years ago as a small collection of brushes available exclusively at British drugstore chain Superdrug. It’s since grown into a treasure trove of exactly the kind of high-quality, low-price essentials we all love, and if its new stateside outpost is any indication, we’re not the only ones.
Be prepared to remedy your post-holiday blues with Lottie London’s eye-popping pigments and other cheeky, trend-inspired picks. But fair warning: If you want to get your hands on that on-point rainbow highlighter, you’d better have your “Add to Cart” trigger finger at the ready next month.
We will keep you updated as we learn more.
