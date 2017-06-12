Aside from the occasional Instagram post or fan spotting in London, where she currently resides, Lindsay Lohan lives much of her life on a yacht somewhere, many thousands of miles away from Hollywood and all the paparazzi flashbulbs that come with it. That’s why it came as a surprise when the 30-year-old announced earlier today that she’d be returning to TV in British comedy Sick Note, alongside Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and legendary comic Nick Frost (who you might recognize from Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz). Almost as surprising? Lohan’s shoulder-length bob.
The blunt-cut look is almost certainly a wig, but it’s totally transformative nonetheless; we haven’t seen the actress’s signature auburn hair this short since her Parent Trap days. Out of context, we might not even have recognized her, mistaking her instead for some buttoned-up British legal professional. But no! It’s just Lindsay Lohan, wearing a sleek new hairpiece and looking like the kind of person who would, in fact, wear a navy-blue blazer.
Sick Note seems like a good choice for Lohan: It’s set to be a dry black comedy, which will give her a chance to flex the funny muscle that made her such a standout in movies like Mean Girls and Freaky Friday. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to watch Lohan in the role for quite some time: Her appearance will be in the second season, where she plays the daughter of Don Johnson’s character, and the show’s first season isn’t set to air until this fall.
But don’t worry, because Lohan has something in the works that’ll be perfecting for tiding you over while you wait anxiously for Sick Note’s second season to finally drop. That would be her upcoming prank reality show, The Anti-Social Network. As she says herself in the video trailer for the series: “I’m back, bitches.”
