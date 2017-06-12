Sick Note seems like a good choice for Lohan: It’s set to be a dry black comedy, which will give her a chance to flex the funny muscle that made her such a standout in movies like Mean Girls and Freaky Friday. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to watch Lohan in the role for quite some time: Her appearance will be in the second season, where she plays the daughter of Don Johnson’s character, and the show’s first season isn’t set to air until this fall.