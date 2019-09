Aside from the occasional Instagram post or fan spotting in London , where she currently resides, Lindsay Lohan lives much of her life on a yacht somewhere, many thousands of miles away from Hollywood and all the paparazzi flashbulbs that come with it. That’s why it came as a surprise when the 30-year-old announced earlier today that she’d be returning to TV in British comedy Sick Note, alongside Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and legendary comic Nick Frost (who you might recognise from Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz). Almost as surprising? Lohan’s shoulder-length bob.