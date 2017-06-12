After about five years with only the occasional guest role or two, Lindsay Lohan is coming back to acting. The 30-year-old is returning to TV in a place you might not expect: England. She'll be joining the cast of Sick Note, starring Rupert Grint, for its second season, the first of which airs this fall on Sky 1.
Sick Note is about a character called Daniel Glass, a compulsive liar who is wrongly diagnosed with a terminal illness. When the truth comes out, his doctor convinces him to keep up the ruse which, of course, gets out of control.
"One lie leads to the next in this unsettlingly brilliant comedy that will hook viewers in and have them on the very edge of their seats," Sky's Head of Comedy, Jon Mountague, told Digital Spy. "Filming for series two is already under way, and we're delighted to confirm Lindsay Lohan will be joining Rupert and Nick in this stellar comedy cast."
It's not just TV that Lohan is looking to re-enter. The star is also in talks to reprise the role of Casey in Life Size 2. Lohan was only 13-years-old when she played the original role in 2000, and with Tyra Banks fully on board for the sequel, who wouldn't want to give the Disney hit another go?
"I am having conversations with Ms. Lohan," the America's Got Talent host revealed during The Talk last month. "I want her to come back and I think that she does too. Actually, I know she does. So I really hope that she can be in it."
For now, Lohan is just taking things one role at a time.
