Lindsay Lohan might be plotting a return to acting — and it's not for just any role.
As Entertainment Tonight reports, Tyra Banks has teased that the former child star could be making a cameo in Freeform's upcoming sequel to their 2000 Disney TV movie, Life-Size.
Banks, who will reprise her role as Eve — "She was a perfect doll. Now she's the real thing." — in Life-Size 2, spoke about reuniting with Lohan during her appearance on The Talk yesterday. The 30-year-old actress was just 13 when she played Casey, who magically brings her Eve doll to life.
"I am having conversations with Ms. Lohan," the America's Got Talent host revealed. "Yes, and I want her to come back and I think that she does too. Actually, I know she does. So I really hope that she can be in it."
Banks also told the show's hosts that she's been getting huge support from fans of the original film.
"People want this so bad," she said. "I had no idea! But Eve is gonna grow up, honey."
She's not the only one. According to a report from Variety, the sequel will see Eve paired up with a young woman rather than a child; Banks has suggested Zendaya as a possible lead.
"I would love Zendaya," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I think Zendaya would be really interesting."
Freeform will air the “fun, edgy, modern Christmas movie" in December 2018. That should be plenty of time to get Lohan (and Zendaya) on board. It can't hurt to make a request to Santa, though. Throw in an Eve doll while you're at it.
