A few weeks ago, we all learned that the Harry Potter cast stays in contact via WhatsApp. Emma Watson gave the entire world a case of tech envy when she shared the news during a stop on her Beauty and the Beast press tour. And while we're still waiting for our invite to that very, very VIP room, Watson's Potter co-star, Rupert Grint, offered up a few more details.
According to The Huffington Post, Grint confirmed that the cast uses the WhatsApp chat thread to keep in touch and invite each other to premieres and events. Watson said as much, too, revealing that the chat was how she managed to wrangle Potter alums Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) to the L.A. B&TB premiere.
Advertisement
Grint added that while it's not easy to get the cast together — in fact, it's nearly impossible — the chat room is one way they can still, well, chat.
"It's kind of the way we stay in contact. We see each other occasionally, but I haven’t seen everyone in a long time. It's quite hard to socially see everyone, so being in the same room with everybody is usually quite surreal and not that easy," Grint explained to HuffPo. "We shared such a unique experience and such a strange childhood. We'll always kind of have that together. Again, we're always gonna be there for each other, [and] support each other."
To prove it, HuffPo pointed out that Bonnie Wright, Weasley sib Ginny, attended the premiere party for Grint's new project on Crackle, Snatch, based on the 2000 Guy Ritchie movie starring Brad Pitt. The next time you see a Harry Potter cast member supporting one of their best buds, you'll know that there was a ping sent around the world — which is almost as cool as an owl, right?
Advertisement