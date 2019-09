Last week, a pair of Harry Potter stars showed up to support their old pal Emma Watson at the L.A. premiere of her latest flick, Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Sweet, right? You'd think that Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom; and Tom Felton, who portrayed Draco Malfoy, may have been invited to the premiere on their own, but that's not the case. In fact, Watson invited them via group chat. That's right. Watson revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the cast of Harry Potter stays in touch via everyone's favorite global chat service.