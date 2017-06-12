Victoria Beckham Shared Precious New Photos Of Harper

Harper Beckham is growing up so fast!
Victoria Beckham shared an Instagram photo of her and David Beckham's daughter, Harper, going to ballet class on Saturday. It looks like Harper, who will turn 6 next month, is growing into a great dancer.
"First position," Beckham captioned the photo, which shows Harper wearing a polka-dotted red leotard, a boater hat, and, of course, tights and ballet shoes.
Beckham also shared a different photo of Harper's ballet lessons in an Instagram post Friday. "Playing with my mummy's old ballet shoes x Thank you nana!! Kisses from Harper," she captioned the post.
Advertisement
Beckham has also shared several sweet photos of her and her daughter recently. "Mummies little lion cub,' she captioned one photo of the two of them earlier this month.
Of course, Beckham has shared plenty of photos of the rest of her family on Instagram, too. In addition to Harper, she and David Beckham are parents to Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and Romeo James Beckham.
Entertainment Tonight notes that the Beckhams took a family vacation to Africa earlier in June. All four of the kids came along, and David Beckham posted plenty of photos from the trip.
As we've noted in the past, the Beckhams love a good vacation. In February, they visited a ski resort in Canada. And during last year's holiday season, the family went to the Maldives (for the low price of $20,000 a night). It's pretty much impossible for the Beckhams to take a family photo that's anything less than adorable; and yes, they're eternally #familygoals.
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement