Selena Gomez is one celebrity who really knows what she's all about — but that doesn't mean that she's a master at Selena Gomez-themed trivia. In fact, the "Bad Liar" songstress is, shockingly, not that great at it — especially when compared to a longtine Selenator.
The 13 Reasons Why producer sat down with one of her biggest fans during a video for iHeartRadio when the pair was tasked with participating in a little competition. The game on iHeartRadio's agenda? Find out who knows SelGo better: Gomez herself, or her fan Brooke. It turns out that when it comes to the little details of Gomez's life, it's Brooke who takes the cake.
The questions asked during the challenge were anything but easy. Questions asked for super small details like what time Gomez's character Alex changed the clock to during the opening of Wizards Of Waverly Place. Brooke nailed that question, while Gomez looked on shocked that anyone could remember such minutiae. (By the way, it's 6:30. Just in case you're ever asked.)
That's not to say that Gomez didn't get any answers right: she nailed the year that Talking Heads song "Psycho Killer," which was sampled on "Bad Liar," was released, and was quick to say that her first concert was Britney Spears. (Same, girl! Same.) Unfortunately for SelGo, it wasn't enough, and Brooke (hilariously) bested her idol.
In all fairness to the triple threat, it's not easy to remember the smaller details of one's life and career, especially when you've been as busy as she has. This year alone, Gomez has been promoting her Netflix series, dropping new music like "Bad Liar" and her Kygo collaboration "It Ain't Me," and lighting the Met Gala red carpet on fire alongside her new beau The Weeknd.
One thing is for sure: Next time Gomez appears in a video for iHeartRadio, she'll definitely brush up on her Wikipedia page on the way over.
