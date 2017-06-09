Former Disney Channel stars stick together — at least, they do in the case of Bella Thorne and Selena Gomez. The Famous In Love star just stood up for Gomez when a fan shaded the "Bad Liar" singer over a wardrobe malfunction. Thorne's response to the hater? Girl, just let Gomez live.
It's not easy being a part of Hollywood's hottest new couple, but paparazzi snapping pics at any possible moment is exactly what Gomez and her boyfriend, The Weeknd, have to contend with on a daily basis. It's already news when Gomez eats a slice of cheesecake on her way to her boyfriend's show, so when the paparazzi caught Gomez on a date night with her boo wearing a seemingly see-through dress, people lost their damn minds.
Advertisement
As reported by Cosmopolitan, Gomez rocked a sheer black dress while out in New York City (sans bra), but likely didn't realize that the flash of a paparazzo's camera would make the dress totally see-through. However, when the photos got posted online, some fans had things to say about the 13 Reasons Why producer's outfit choice. In fact, the Instagram account @anti.selena.gomez (which has seemingly been deactivated, possibly because, well, it's real mean) created a whole post shading the "Kill 'Em With Kindness" songstress for wearing a sheer outfit.
Fortunately, Thorne was quick with a comment, writing:
"That's not her fault that paps are shooting her on a date. It's also not her fault that there's flash. It's really not fair to say that."
Umm, say it louder, please. I don't think the haters in the back heard you.
June 7: Bella Thorne defending Selena bc a Selena hate account was attacking her for the sheer dress she wore on a date with The Weeknd!❤️ pic.twitter.com/bOq8wa32B0— Selena Gomez News (@SelGomezNewsCOM) June 8, 2017
In a world where people are obsessed with the feud between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, it's nice to see that some celebrities are more about building one another up than tearing each other down. Gomez doesn't need shade — she needs someone in her corner, and Thorne was there to provide.
Advertisement