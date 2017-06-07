Selena Gomez Cozies Up To The Weeknd & Cheesecake In New Footage

Selena Gomez likes cheesecake, but she loves The Weeknd. Or maybe it's the other way round. Honestly, it's a tough call.
The pop star got up close and personal with her two faves in a new Instagram Stories post. Footage first shows a friend asking the 24-year-old singer, who has been dating The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) since the beginning of this year, what she's doing.
"I'm eating a cheesecake before my boyfriend's concert," Gomez responded as she tore into a whole cake with a plastic fork on her way to The Weeknd's show at Brooklyn's Barclays Center last night. Respect. Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia would be proud.
The singer was next seen sitting on her boyfriend's lap as they zoomed off in a car, presumably after the gig. The vibe is very "Can't Keep My Hands to Myself," and further proof that this couple is done playing coy about their relationship.
Gomez, rocking a black latex overall dress, also surfaced on pal and "Bad Liar" collaborator Petra Collins' Instagram Stories. The artist filmed her famous friend dancing at the concert as her main man performed his single "I Feel It Coming."
"Looool too hyper," Collins captioned the video, which shows Gomez grabbing her and swaying to the beat.
The party then moved to an unidentified restaurant, where Gomez and her friends feasted on more dessert and posed for the camera.
The Weeknd, who is on his "Starboy: Legend of the Fall" tour, has another show at the Barclays Center tonight. Keep your eyes peeled for more canoodling. Now, if you'll excuse us, we're off to find some of that cheesecake...
