This NSFW Nail Art Is Making A Bold Statement On Instagram

Scorpions, fidget spinners, Snoop Dogg — you can turn just about anything into nail art, no matter how far from the textbook definition of traditional “nail art” it may be. And the latest place to look for inspiration isn’t pop culture, iconic Impressionists, or seasonal trends — it’s under your shirt.
These amazing (and slightly NSFW) nipple nails are brought to you by self-proclaimed nasty woman Erose Aziza. She shared the design to Instagram and credited beloved New York City-based nail artist Mei Kawajiri — better known as Nails by Mei — with the creation of the design. Bow down.
Kawajiri clearly spared no detail when crafting the nails (and by “nails” we mean “boobs”): She somehow managed to make each one look full and round, not unlike an actual breast, and the nipples are raised for extra realism. What’s more, the artist and Aziza didn’t just settle for one basic boob. They include nipple piercings, different shapes, and a variety of skin tones, because no two tits are made alike.
Considering Instagram is notorious (and not in a good way) for its no-nipple policy in photos, it’s good to see that someone has found a way around the social media platform’s totally arbitrary rule. The internet loves a good work of nail art, after all, so depriving the people of their ability to enjoy unusual manicures would be a great injustice. This is about as Instagram-friendly as freeing the nipple can get — for now.
