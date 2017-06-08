Proof That Kanye West Quotes Make Sublime Instagram Captions

During interviews with the press, most celebrities attempt to maintain an aura of humility. They allude to their success, but also veer the conversation toward their pets, their kids, and their personal problems. They'll say anything to maintain the illusion that, for all their privilege and talent, they're just like us.
Then there's Kanye West. West has never wanted to be just like everyone else. He's extremely self-assured in his genius; he's hungry to reach new artistic heights; he's unafraid to express his enthusiasm and his frustration. Essentially, he's an unfiltered wonder — and so are his interviews.
On days when you're feeling lost in the cosmos, mutter a Kanye West quote like a mantra. Watch as you're suddenly filled with purpose. For the ultimate effect, make one of these short Kanyeisms your Instagram caption, and blare your newfound self-love to the outside world.
In honor of Yeezus' birthday, here are the empowering quotes that'll make your day — and your Insta feed — shine brighter than before.
