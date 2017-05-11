A different kind of post tonight.. but an important one ? These are a small snippet of some of the comments I've received (from people I know and people I don't) bcos of my Instagram. I'm sure many other girls can relate. . Its funny isn't it, that people can decide what sort of person you are from a few pictures. How people can equate sharing photos of yourself or your body online as being utterly "self obsessed". I think that's dumb. If someone expresses a twinge of self confidence they're usually knocked. Yet the same people to judge will also tell you to be happy and love urself ? The amount of times I've stressed + cried cos' I've heard from someone/read something about myself where people have called me names cos of my pictures and "the sort of things I post" is horrible. I've spent a lot of today very sad about it actually. But then I remembered: it doesn't matter. I can f*cking love myself!!!!! ? and no, not in a "im better than you" kind of way. I can love myself and I can love my body and my person and my sense of humour and my weird quirky personality traits. And so can you. Cos imagine going through life hating yourself. I'm someone who's always struggled with confidence and has had a lot of "bad days", like many people. So isn't it wonderful when we have days that are great? ? To feel confident enough to post a picture of your body, to wear a certain piece of clothing, to speak out in a group; it's bloody wonderful. Never bash someone for looking "confident" or "loving themselves" or being "obsessed with their ass" cos, a) you have no idea how they really feel, b) if they are: be happy for them, & c) maybe practice your own bit of self love and go get some fresh air or something ?✨
