"I'm someone who's always struggled with confidence and has had a lot of 'bad days', like many people," she wrote. "So isn't it wonderful when we have days that are great? To feel confident enough to post a picture of your body, to wear a certain piece of clothing, to speak out in a group; it's bloody wonderful. Never bash someone for looking "confident" or "loving themselves" or being "obsessed with their ass" cos, a) you have no idea how they really feel, b) if they are: be happy for them, & c) maybe practice your own bit of self love and go get some fresh air or something."