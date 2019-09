Weddings should be a time to celebrate love and shower the couple getting married with attention. But unfortunately, when Liz Krueger attended a friend's wedding, the occasion became more about the dress Krueger was wearing. The fitness instructor attended the party in a minidress and many took issue with that choice, she wrote in a viral Instagram post. " itemprop="description"/> Weddings should be a time to celebrate love and shower the couple getting married with attention. But unfortunately, when Liz Krueger attended a friend's wedding, the occasion became more about the dress Krueger was wearing. The fitness instructor attended the party in a minidress and many took issue with that choice, she wrote in a viral Instagram post. "/> Weddings should be a time to celebrate love and shower the couple getting married with attention. But unfortunately, when Liz Krueger attended a friend's wedding, the occasion became more about the dress Krueger was wearing. The fitness instructor attended the party in a minidress and many took issue with that choice, she wrote in a viral Instagram post. "/>