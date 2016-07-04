If only I knew that choosing this dress for a wedding on a 90 degree day meant so many women would be outrightly rude to me, and even come up behind me slap my ass as I'm standing alone. As quote " it was a dare from her friends, bc I was a target." And then proceed to spill a full beer down my arm👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Just one of maaaaany acts of kindness of the night! Yup. That happened. Good thing for thick skin, being able to laugh at things and not take it personally, and good friends/hubby by my side 👭👬👫👯 #adultsarebullystoo Regardless, we had one heck of s fun night and no "grown" women's comments/glares could bring me down as a wedding guest:)
Weddings should be a time to celebrate love and shower the couple getting married with attention. But unfortunately, when Liz Krueger attended a friend's wedding, the occasion became more about the dress Krueger was wearing. The fitness instructor attended the party in a minidress and many took issue with that choice, she wrote in a viral Instagram post.
"If only I knew that choosing this dress for a wedding on a 90-degree day meant so many women would be outrightly rude to me, and even come up behind me slap my ass as I'm standing alone," she wrote. Someone even spilled beer down her arm on a dare, because she was "a target."
But her reaction to the bullying and harassment is inspiring. Instead of letting it get her down, she still had fun at the wedding and shared a lesson that everyone can learn from what she faced. She announced over Instagram that she's starting a movement called #KruegerKindness to challenge women to support one another through volunteering and random acts of kindness.
"If you want to join me in this movement, share your stories on social media with #KruegerKindness and let's kill all the mean girls with kindness," she wrote. "We live in a world that needs more women willing to put themselves out there for a good cause!!!"
I'm starting my own kindness movement #KruegerKindness! Whether it's just a party of 1 (me), or others want to join me! I'm going to actively make it a priority to do good things for other women, every single day from here on out. I'm hoping to inspire others to do the same, just as I have with fitness journey. Anything as simple as a complimenting a women daily, buying them a coffee/lunch, taking the time to speak to someone who's in a hard place, volunteering with girls who have been bullied, getting to know women deeper than surface level and making a point myself to not judge a book by its cover on a daily basis. A movement for women, by women, and it's starting with me! If you want to join me in this movement, share your stories on social media with #KruegerKindness and let's kill all the mean girls with kindness. We live in a world that needs more women willing to put themselves out there for a good cause!!! Who's with me!?