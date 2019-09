Weddings should be a time to celebrate love and shower the couple getting married with attention. But unfortunately, when Liz Krueger attended a friend's wedding, the occasion became more about the dress Krueger was wearing. The fitness instructor attended the party in a minidress and many took issue with that choice, she wrote in a viral Instagram post."If only I knew that choosing this dress for a wedding on a 90-degree day meant so many women would be outrightly rude to me, and even come up behind me slap my ass as I'm standing alone," she wrote. Someone even spilled beer down her arm on a dare, because she was "a target."But her reaction to the bullying and harassment is inspiring. Instead of letting it get her down, she still had fun at the wedding and shared a lesson that everyone can learn from what she faced. She announced over Instagram that she's starting a movement called #KruegerKindness to challenge women to support one another through volunteering and random acts of kindness."If you want to join me in this movement, share your stories on social media with #KruegerKindness and let's kill all the mean girls with kindness," she wrote. "We live in a world that needs more women willing to put themselves out there for a good cause!!!"