Narcissists can be complicated and manipulative people, so being in a relationship with one — whether it's romantic, professional, or just platonic — can be a very loaded situation. The reason why they're so tricky to navigate is because, at times, narcissists can be really helpful , and seem like they actually do care about you, says Wendy Behary , LCSW, author of Disarming The Narcissist. The reality is usually that they're only being kind and helpful to benefit themselves, Behary says. Still, so many people end up in relationships with narcissists , and don't realize it until they're in very deep and feel like they can't leave. And even when you're in the clear, having an ex who's a narcissist can be really hard to deal with. Considering all the harm a narcissist has the potential to cause, is it ever possible for someone to have a "healthy" relationship with a narcissist?