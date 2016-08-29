In Yeezus’ mind, he’s the Confucius of our time. Every interview and tweet is a chance to drop some more earth-shattering knowledge on the previously unenlightened world. Heck, Kanye even managed to turn a recent deposition into a mission statement (“I’m in the business of trying to make dope shit for the world”) and an etiquette lesson “You have to ask for a hall pass. You can’t just say the ’n’ word around me”).
In a way, he’s our very own Jack Handey. Unlike SNL’s resident deep-thinker, however, the humor in Kanye’s platitudes is probably unintentional. Contrition and humility aren’t Ye’s style, but maybe we can all learn a little something from his narcissistic rambling.