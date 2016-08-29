Story from Entertainment News

Deep Thoughts With Kanye West

Lauren Le Vine
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
In Yeezus’ mind, he’s the Confucius of our time. Every interview and tweet is a chance to drop some more earth-shattering knowledge on the previously unenlightened world. Heck, Kanye even managed to turn a recent deposition into a mission statement (“I’m in the business of trying to make dope shit for the world”) and an etiquette lesson “You have to ask for a hall pass. You can’t just say the ’n’ word around me”).
In a way, he’s our very own Jack Handey. Unlike SNL’s resident deep-thinker, however, the humor in Kanye’s platitudes is probably unintentional. Contrition and humility aren’t Ye’s style, but maybe we can all learn a little something from his narcissistic rambling.
Step into the flashing lights and start seeing things the Kanye way, friends.

More from News