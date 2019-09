But, in typical Miley fashion, she did the one thing that could shock us in 2017 — she started wearing all white. She stuck to a cream and white palette in her recent video for " Malibu ," at the Billboard Music Awards this past weekend, at a Wango Tango performance on May 13, and also on The Voice earlier this week. To really send the message home, she's been pairing her looks with barely-there makeup, cueing up a subdued, lit-from-within glow . A far cry from, say, her 2015 VMAs look