According to Joe Jonas, then-Disney Channel stars Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus were the ones who first got him to smoke weed. These days, however, both singers are staying clean.
Lovato, who has been vocal about her time in rehab and her addiction to drugs and alcohol, celebrated five years of sobriety in March. Cyrus, meanwhile, has recently opened up about her decision to give up alcohol and marijuana.
Though the former friends reportedly have something of a thorny relationship, they're finding common ground in their commitment to sobriety, according to an interview Lovato gave to The Hollywood Reporter.
Advertisement
"I am really proud of Miley," the "Confident" singer told THR. "I think that it helps people to know that there are people in the spotlight that have challenges, that are faced with very stressful lives. I think it helps to know that recovery is possible and it’s something that is so important to certain people like myself."
It's important to note that Lovato and Cyrus have had different approaches to going sober. Cyrus said during a SiriusXM Hits 1 Radio interview that she more or less went cold turkey,
"A lot of people have reached out to me and they're like, 'You know, if you want help or if you want to go to these meetings...' and I'm like, 'No, when I want something, I can do it,'" she explained. "Anything that I want to do — if I want to stop or start something, I can do anything. I just decided not to anymore and now it's easy for me."
"It’s easy, dude," Cyrus said. "When I want something, it’s fucking easy for me."
By contrast, Lovato sought professional treatment, and avoids situations that might jeopardize her progress.
“I had to learn the hard way that I can’t do parties anymore,” she told Refinery29 last year. “Some people can go out and not be triggered, but that’s not the case for me.”
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement