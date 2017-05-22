The Real Reason Miley Cyrus's Beauty Look Surprised Us Tonight

The Billboard Music Awards is jam-packed with star-studded performances. And while Nicki Minaj, Camila Cabello, and The Chainsmokers hit the stage with a vengeance, it was Miley Cyrus who surprised us the most. Not by way of space buns or a wagging tongue, either, like we saw her at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. Nope, tonight her overall look was quite the opposite — and we haven't seen Cyrus look this radiant in a long, long time.
If you thought you were going to see her with body glitter and bold red lips, then you underestimated the singer's versatility. This time around, Cyrus wowed the audience with a toned down, straight-off-the-beach look — and we couldn’t stop staring. Even before the performance began, her younger sister and singer Noah Cyrus told E! News how confused she gets when people comment about the "old" and "new" Miley. Because to her, Miley is just Miley. Now we finally understand.
The look is all part of a seeming make-under for the star. She recently donned the cover of Billboard this month with little-to-no makeup. Ditto for her "Malibu" music video. But maybe we just had to see it live and in real time to believe it. Cyrus swapped chunks of glitter with a subtle body highlight that showed off her spray tan; she traded in her red lipstick for a glossy pink sheen. And her trademark blond hair? Well, her platinum pixie has now grown out past her shoulders, and she is rocking her dark roots once again.
The one thing that's stayed the same: the singer's belly button ring. Regardless, the performance goes to show that whether she's getting her beauty inspiration from the aisles of Party City or the coast of California, she certainly knows how to make it her own.
