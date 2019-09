The Real Reason Miley Cyrus's Beauty Look Surprised Us Tonight

The look is all part of a seeming make-under for the star. She recently donned the cover of Billboard this month with little-to-no makeup. Ditto for her "Malibu" music video . But maybe we just had to see it live and in real time to believe it. Cyrus swapped chunks of glitter with a subtle body highlight that showed off her spray tan; she traded in her red lipstick for a glossy pink sheen. And her trademark blond hair? Well, her platinum pixie has now grown out past her shoulders, and she is rocking her dark roots once again.