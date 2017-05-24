The press tour for the upcoming season of Game of Thrones is about to get awkward once Kit Harington reads what the showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had to say about his onscreen (heartthrob) character, Jon Snow.
As everyone knows from the show (and from just... looking at photos) Harington and Snow are both good-looking guys. They have locks that would make Fabio weep, puppy dog eyes that would make a Goldendoodle whimper, and lips that would make Kylie Jenner do a double take. But with all that, a price had to be paid.
"There has to be some downside to being Kit Harington, right?" the two men told Esquire via email for Harington's cover story. "It seems only fair. He’s handsome, talented, smart, and so decent to the core that it’s impossible not to like him. Maddening. The one thing we can do is saddle his character with a tiny pecker.”
So, yes if you ever wondered "Does Jon Snow have a big or tiny pecker?" the answer is tiny. Because you win some, you lose some. While the quote only refers to Snow, and not Harington's own pecker situation, I'm sure the guy is a little less than pleased since he, you know, easily plays the part of a man with a smaller-than-usual you-know-what. In fact it's so tiny, that they even wrote it into the script. Remember when after Snow woke up and the outspoken Tormund remarked: "I saw your pecker. What kind of God would have a pecker that small?" The kind of God with a perfect man bun, that's who.
