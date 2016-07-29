Jon Snow may be living in a constant winter, but Kit Harington is always pretty hot.
Here he is being hot as Snow from season 6.
And here he is again, making my heart melt with those puppy-dog, or rather dire-wolf pup, eyes.
However, when he isn't on the show, he embodies a totally different style. He's less "man of the Iron Throne" and way more "hipster-meets-theater-boy." It's cute.
He wears nerdy glasses, and tight button-up shirts. Even when he's on the red carpet.
But then, I saw some paparazzo pictures of Harington revealing a whole new dimension to all his previous lewks. The actor is currently filming Death And Life of John F. Donovan in Montréal and he looks like a punk rock kinda guy. And I'm liking what I'm seeing.
Kit Harington in Montreal. (July 25th, 2016) pic.twitter.com/RAwxHSPqiH— Kit Harington (@Kit_Updates) July 26, 2016
While inhaling toxic and poisonous tobacco smoke is not hot, you gotta admit this version of Harington is quite intriguing. Is he secretly a bad boy? Does he love to wear track pants and perfectly distressed hip-hugging jeans like he is here? Are his legs really that skinny? Does he realize how perfect he looks in glasses? Does he know that he is low-key giving off sex god vibes?
So, even with the grimace, is he hot, or not?
P.S. — The answer is hot.
