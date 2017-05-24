Kit Harington is the cover star of the June/July issue of Esquire, just in time for the July 16 premiere of Game of Thrones season 7. The actor spoke to the magazine about his onscreen alter ego Jon Snow — as well as the big question of what comes next for the star after the series ends.
“Thrones nicely bookended my twenties, but I’m 30 now," he told the magazine. "Maybe I can reinvent myself and get away from an image that’s so synonymous with Thrones. But maybe this was the role I was always meant to play and that was it." He added, "I don’t really aim to get into that next big Oscar film. That’s not really my route."
He also teased the idea of taking some time off. "I’ll enjoy the madness quieting a bit. I’d like a few years of relative obscurity." Okay, um, don't do that please. But at least if the actor does decide to vanish from the public eye after season 8 ends, at least we'll have these beautiful photos to remember him by. We'll consider them a parting gift. Click through to see the greatness.