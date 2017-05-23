With her wide eyes, rosy cheeks, and heart-shaped face, Lily Collins is what many grandmothers would refer to as a “classic beauty,” like an enchanted princess in a vaguely sexist fairytale. But in Cannes yesterday, while getting ready for a press conference for her latest movie, Collins’ glam squad took the actress’s timeless look to a whole new — and strangely familiar — level.
All it took was an elegant sky-high updo and a set of faux bangs, and Collins became a dead ringer for the late, great Audrey Hepburn. Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin was behind the retro-inspired ‘do, and with makeup artist Vincent Oquendo on hand to give the star a sleek cat-eye and a glossy red lip, the cloning process was complete. Because who needs a Marilyn moment when you can be Audrey for a night?
If Atkin’s punny reference to “going out with a bang” is any indication, the Okja press conference marked Collins’ final appearance at this year’s film festival — but her uncanny resemblance to one of Hollywood’s most iconic leading ladies is sure to have left a lasting impression. At this point, the only real difference between Collins and Audrey Hepburn is that Audrey Hepburn’s dad was not a member of Genesis.
