The models have descended on the French Riviera, and they're living their best lives. While at the Cannes Film Festival, a squad of our favorite Instagram-famous faces will arrive (and depart) via yachts (to be captured by the awaiting paparazzi), walk at least one red carpet in the finest gowns and unbelievably expensive jewelry, and luxuriate in the lap of luxury. Presumably, they'll watch some films and drink some fine wines, but they’ll mostly just continue to make us extremely jealous of their Lifestyles Of The Rich And Famous. And just a few hours in, they’ve already succeeded. Just look at their #OOTDs.