Lily Collins Plays With Fringe For Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival is premiering more than just movies.
Lily Collins made an appearance at the fest sporting a brand-new fringe. But those in the know (okay, it was Collins' stylist, Jen Atkin) confirm that the new addition is a temporary change — just a day before at the debut of her Netflix film Okja, Collins stepped out sans bangs.
Collins sported her new bangs at the Vanity Fair and HBO party. The rest of her hair was her usual easy, carefree look: a subtle ombré color, shoulder-length tresses, and just a few well-placed bends and waves. The new fringe hit a little bit above her signature calling card brows, curving down at each end to create a soft curve, though the effect still had the high impact of a blunt bang.
Clicking over to Atkin's Instagram story revealed a whole buffet of different bang options laid out for Collins. There were long ones, bold ones, wispy ones, and more. It looks like Atkin and Collins opted for a more easy, fuss-free way to play with bangs. With the clip-in option, there's no commitment and the look is easy to change up without any awkward grow-in phase.
In addition to the new hairdo, Collins showed off a new Prabal Gurung dress, which combined plenty of striped, sheer paneling with a pair of high-waisted briefs. The look also incorporated subtle pom-pom detailing and fluttery sleeves — just the thing to catch that South of France ocean breeze.
While this may be the last look for Collins in Cannes (She captioned one of her Instagram posts, "Going out with a bang."), there are plenty of clip-ins left, so there's no telling when she'll step out with a brand-new look courtesy of Atkin's cleverly placed extensions.
