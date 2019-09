We can tell you what hyaluronic will do for your skin teach you how to master the art of draping blush , and talk your ear off about parabens and phthalates (both are essentially endocrine-disrupting chemicals that are a big no-no for natural beauty shoppers). It's part of our job. But we are also the first to admit that perfecting the sleekest cat-eye is still a big struggle. Although there are plenty of products, like clean-up pens crazy-thin applicators , and highly-rated formulas , it’s never a surefire guarantee how things will turn out. Some days, our left eye will look like it's melting off, while the right could be mistaken for the work of Kat Von D herself. All that to say, we’re always down to pick up some good liner hacks — and the one we just heard about sure is clever.