Chrissy Teigen Skipped John Legend's Billboard Music Awards Performance To Watch Magic Mike Live In Vegas
In what appears to be instance number 425,601 of Chrissy Teigen doing exactly what she wants when she wants, Entertainment Tonight confirms that she was not in the audience for her husband John Legend's Billboard Music Awards performance. Instead, the down for anything model and mom was partying it up at a very different sort of show: Magic Mike Live.
While her crooner beau was onstage with Florida Georgia Line, doing his thing, breaking hearts and adding his own spin on FGL's country tunes, Teigen was in the company of a different group of men who were less country and a lot more naked.
Of course, when Cosmopolitan magazine reported that Teigen was, in fact, gazing on abs, pecs, and swaying to the refrains of Ginuwine's "My Pony," she straight-up confirmed it via Twitter. "And it. Was dope," Teigen posted in response to the story.
So, while she didn't get to see Cher's return to the awards show stage, Miley Cyrus sing her new song "Malibu," or Drake pick up just about every award, Teigen was clearly enjoying herself at the Hard Rock Hotel.
Curious as to what exactly goes down at the Magic Mike Live stripper showcase? Thanks to Jenna Dewan Tatum, fans got a special peek at the show via social media. It's not all stripping: there are aerial acrobatics, a comedy section, and live singing involved, too. But the dancers are definitely front-and-center. Just don't expect to see Channing Tatum himself take the stage (though keep your fingers crossed for a special performance — you know he won't be able to resist the siren song of Vegas).
