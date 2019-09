These declarations that Miley is white again feel less like an attempt to define her culture allegiances and more like a bunch of “told you so's.” Some people are able to get away with cultural appropriation because they are committed. The Kardashians may be using Blackness to bolster their brand , but at least they’re consistent. With very few exceptions, the men whom Kim, Khloé, Kylie, and Kendall date stay Black. The ladies' butts stay big. The references to Black culture they make and the trends they lay claim to are always relevant. Sure, we can still call them out on it and identify it as appropriating, but by now we know it’s their “thing.” This may sound twisted, but at least the Kardashians' appropriate culture with passion. With this new turn in her evolution, Cyrus has made it glaringly clear that her days of "busting it open" were all a gimmick.