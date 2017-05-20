Most public school dress codes center around the age-old fingertip rule: that shorts, skirts, and dresses cannot reach higher than the student's fingertips. It's a rule that has little basis in reality because some kids have long limbs or fingers that may be out of proportion with their bodies as they go through their growth spurts, like this teen girl. These dress code rules seem to exist to police teen girls' modesty, with the onus being placed on them to avoid "distracting" the boys in class.