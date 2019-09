Suspending kids for dress code infractions — or worse, making them wear outlandish coverings to shame them amongst their peers — directly impacts the girls' education, because they're being forced to leave class or deal with the public humiliation. It tells girls that teen boys are so entitled to their bodies that they can't learn if girls wear arbitrarily immodest clothing. And it singles out girls as being responsible for the desires of males students ( and teachers, yuck), as though their bodies are so inherently sexualized for male consumptions and absent of any sexual agency the girls may have. It's totally sexist. Teen girls go to school to obtain an education, but it is upsetting that they are learning the rules of our sexist culture instead. Let's hope more parents speak out about how unfair this is.