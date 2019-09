Yes, but it's highly unlikely. A brief menstruation refresher: When ovulation occurs — on around the 14th day of a 28-day cycle, which is the average — an egg leaves the ovary through the fallopian tube, where it can live for 24 hours while it awaits fertilization by sperm. Sperm can live for three to five days (and, in rare cases, even seven days) inside a female body. So if you have sex on the last day of your period and then ovulate early, there could be a time frame during which both sperm and egg are alive inside you and meet.When I read the first half of your question, I thought, perhaps wishfully, that it was going to be about how to tell if someone will be a sensitive, skilled sex partner. But I understand: It’s natural to be anxious about exposing body parts that we’re often told are unclean or repulsive . It’s also natural for your vagina to have its own odor, which can shift slightly over the course of your menstrual cycle. Other than body wash used during your regular baths or showers, you don’t need any special products to change it (and please, no matter what Gwyneth Paltrow says , no douching). If your vagina’s smell is very strong, however, it could be a sign of a condition such as bacterial vaginosis or the STI trichomoniasis; ask your Ob/Gyn if you suspect that the odor is off.If you have a healthy vagina, I can’t speak to whether your particular partner will adore its odor. Some people love the smell and taste of a vagina. Some people don’t, but they love interacting with it in other ways and they’ll still give their vagina-owning partner head, perhaps with the help of some delicious-tasting lube. Or, at the very least, they won’t give their partner a hard time for having a vagina that smells like a vagina. Vagina hate is real, and even (perhaps especially) people who want to stick their dicks in one internalize it. But a good sex partner (and/or decent human being) will never body-shame you.