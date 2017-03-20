10 Common Bra Problems, Solved

A bra can be your best friend or your worst enemy; ultimately, it all comes down to the fit. Wearing the correct size is crucial to forming a symbiotic relationship with your closest supporters, according to the lingerie experts at Aerie, DKNY, ThirdLove, and Triumph.
As obvious as this may seem, many of the common gripes women have about their intimates stem from wearing the wrong cup or band size. Straps that dig, rising back-bands, chafing, and back bulge are all, on the whole, issues that derive from fit. We highly recommend a professional bra fitting if you've never had one or it's been a while; you might be surprised by how your results match up with your current underwear-drawer rotation.
Ahead, we tackle 10 familiar problems and offer up practical solutions — plus 30+ bras you can shop to help solve them now.
