Well, it's the thought that counts? Former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe knows exactly how to celebrate her fiancé Shawn Booth's birthday. Unfortunately, what she doesn't know is how old the one-time reality TV contestant — who earned Bristowe's affection on season 11 of The Bachelorette — is turning. Fortunately, the happy couple — who just celebrated the two-year anniversary of Booth's proposal this May — won't let a numerical error stop them from having fun.
In a new Instagram post, Bristowe revealed that she had purchased Pinterest-favorite number balloons in honor of Booth's b-day. Alas, while the balloons were definitely festive, they weren't accurate. Unbeknownst to Bristowe, Booth was turning 31 on May 18... not 32 as she believed.
While Booth didn't throw Bristowe too much shade, Shawn's dog Doodle (who has his own Instagram page with over 52,000 followers, FYI!) certainly did:
"Doodle is just as confused as Shawn. Turns out he's 31. Fiancé fail. Happy Birthday Shawn B. #Whoops"
Fortunately, fans of the couple are letting Bristowe off the hook. (Even if Doodle doesn't seem to be.) Commenters wrote on the cute pic:
"Hahaha totally something I would do!! Hey you can't retain/remember everything!"
"I've been with my husband for 17 years and I can never remember how old he is!!"
"This is classic!!!! One to remember forever!!! Happy Birthday to Shawn!"
"Omg this makes me laugh so hard!"
The couple is clearly pretty lax — Bristowe said as much in an Instagram post celebrating the proposal anniversary, writing in the caption:
"Cheers to the longest engagement ever. I like that we don't feel pressure, I like that we have taken our time, I like that we still don't have a date set, and I kind of like you ?. Best 2 years ever. Happy Anniversary Shawn B. I love you! Swipe for a couple oldie pics that make me smile. We look like babies."
Dates simply don't matter to these two — and age ain't nothin' but a number, either.
