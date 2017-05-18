Cheers to the longest engagement ever. I like that we don't feel pressure, I like that we have taken our time, I like that we still don't have a date set, and I kind of like you ?. Best 2 years ever. Happy Anniversary Shawn B. I love you! Swipe for a couple oldie pics that make me smile. We look like babies.

A post shared by Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) on May 4, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT