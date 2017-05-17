Reese Witherspoon's Mom Has The Most Relatable Celebrity Crush

Reese Witherspoon brought her mom with her to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and the results are hilarious. The Big Little Lies star filmed an Instagram story of herself and her mom, Betty, on the way to the taping — and if the interview is half as funny as their car ride, we're in for a real treat.
At first, Betty says she's looking forward to the show because she loves DeGeneres' dancing. Then her daughter asks if she can tell the host about Betty's celebrity crush.
Betty is a little embarrassed at first, but eventually, she reveals her crush to Witherspoon's Instagram audience. Apparently, Mama Betty has a thing for Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam.
The best part of the Instagram video, though, is when Witherspoon asks her mom why she likes Hunnam. "Because he's King Arthur," Betty responds. "And, you know, I'm Queen Elizabeth."
During the actual taping, Witherspoon gave her mom a shoutout, too. DeGeneres asked the cameras to pan over to Betty's place in the audience, before asking the actress about the "inappropriate texts" her mom apparently sends her. Witherspoon's been known to post some of the funnier ones on her Instagram account — check out one of her mom's BLL reactions below.
Witherspoon also recounted a story in which her mom told an employee at the Apple Store, "I keep all my nude selfies in the cloud." And then, the conversation somehow turned to the origin of the dab. Check out the clip below.
