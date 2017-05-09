If you're looking for relationship goals, you won't find better than Charlie Hunnam and Morgana McNelis. The King Arthur: Legend of the Sword star has been dating the jewelry designer for 10 years, and opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how he keeps their spark alive.
"I subscribe to, like, not, like, necessarily giving a big Christmas present... or doing any giant outlandish romantic gestures," the 37-year-old said. "I try to keep it consistent like small amount of romance all the time, that's my strategy."
This includes everyday things that end up meaning the world, like cooking McNelis her favorite dinner.
"I’m an excellent cook," the former Sons Of Anarchy star admitted to Entertainment Tonight. "If I’m cooking for my girlfriend, she loves pasta so I normally, if I’m going to spoil her, I'll go out and make some pasta. We were just in Thailand recently and I took a Thai cooking course, so I’ve been trying my hand at some Thai dishes recently."
This low-key philosophy on romance extends to the couple's approach to fame as well.
"She hates being on the red carpet and all of that so we don’t do any of that stuff together," he added.
Hunnam's successful relationship came after some trial-and-error. The star famously married Katharine Towne at just 18-years-old, later divorcing the actress and describing the relationship as "terrible, painful," and "expensive."
When it comes to McNelis, however, it's all worth it, even the difficult times – like when fans started harassing her for seemingly no reason.
"[McNelis] is an intelligent, beautiful, kind person who just tried to live a simple life and has nothing to do with the entertainment industry," he said in a statement on Facebook. "If you want to talk shit, talk shit about me, leave her out of it."
This couple will not be broken and, like most things, it's all thanks to pasta.
