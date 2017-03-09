This isn't your typical fitness advice.
Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam appears on the April cover of Men's Health, and he's here to offer some helpful tips on staying in shape. Namely: Have sex, and lots of it.
"I'm interested in having a high fitness level across the board," Hunnam told Men's Health. "Running, swimming, jumping rope, hiking, jiu-jitsu — I try to do it all. I also try to make love as often as I can. That's an important part of fitness. There's no reason you can't be active at 70. I want to run up mountains at that age." Hunnam also told the magazine that humans are "supposed to be very active animals."
Of course, Hunnam is far from the first person to list sex as a favorite form of exercise. After all, it has plenty of health benefits that affect the mind, in addition to the body. Still, we've never really thought of it as a way to stay fit into our older years.
And while Hunnam's statements were meant to be taken as general statements about staying active, he's actually helping dispel a stereotype. We've all heard that sex can become, well, less sexy in long-term relationships. But Hunnam's been dating his girlfriend, Morgana McNeils, for 11 years, so they're clearly doing something right. (In another recent win for long-term couple goals, Jenna Dewan Tatum told Cosmopolitan last year that she and husband Channing Tatum have a "primal, earthy, sexual energy" because they're dancers.)
We probably won't be dropping our favorite HIIT class anytime soon, but Hunnam's words are a good reminder to mix things up and have fun. And I think we can all agree (regardless of what kind of relationship you're in) that having sex is a lot more better than going to a spin class.
