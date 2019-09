"I'm interested in having a high fitness level across the board," Hunnam told Men's Health . "Running, swimming, jumping rope, hiking, jiu-jitsu — I try to do it all. I also try to make love as often as I can. That's an important part of fitness. There's no reason you can't be active at 70. I want to run up mountains at that age." Hunnam also told the magazine that humans are "supposed to be very active animals."