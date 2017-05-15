Lush has never been a brand to shy away from taking a stance, and that commitment to social justice is just one of the many reasons we love the brand. (Others include how amazing the products smell and how magical they make a boring bath.) Earlier this year, the company launched a limited edition shampoo bar to fight animal cruelty and featured same-sex couples in a Valentine’s Day ad; now, it's doing even more.
This month, the company is taking on the death penalty with 31 States, an almond- and- rosewood-infused bath bomb whose name reflects the fact that 31 states currently have the death penalty — something Lush is hoping to change. How? By donating 100% of the bath bomb's profits to organizations like Witness to Innocence, Death Penalty Focus, and the National Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty.
Advertisement
And Lush’s work with the latter organization doesn’t stop at the bath bomb: It's teaming up with the NCADP to hold community events featuring activists, exonerees, and grassroots organizations in Lush stores all across the U.S. during the month of May. The brand also filmed a 10-minute documentary, titled Exonerated, detailing the personal story of an exoneree from death row.
“It’s an important time to continue the momentum that 90 million Americans have built. The more people learn about the death penalty, the less they like it, and we’re excited to bring this important issue to our customers,” said Carleen Pickard, Ethical Campaigns Specialist at Lush Cosmetics.
Lush encourages customers to support the cause by signing the petition or purchasing the 31 States bath bomb for $6.95.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement