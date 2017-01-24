Lush’s Love Campaign Is Exactly What The World Needs Right Now

There's plenty to love about Lush. For starters, the brand has continuously transformed our bath water into dreamy swirls of rainbow-colored heaven, leaving us equal-parts blissed-out and hydrated. Then, last week, the company dropped its entire Valentine's Day lineup — featuring pink orbs and heart-shaped emoji bath bars— which made us fall even harder.
But if there's ever been a moment to express our undying devotion to the company, it's now. Because Lush just released its V-Day ad campaign that's celebrating every kind of l-o-v-e — and it couldn't be more important, given the current political climate within the LGBTQ community these last few days. The campaign photos show same-sex couples (plus hetero couples, because love is love is love is love) splashing around in a sea of purple suds and white, foamy bubbles — and they're sweet enough to lift anyone's mood.
"At Lush we believe that love transcends gender," says Brandi Halls, Lush's director of brand communications. "We set out to do one thing when creating our Valentine’s Day visuals: We wanted to capture love between two people and we believe that’s what we have done here." And if the massive flood of positivity toward Lush on Twitter has shown us anything about the campaign, we'd venture to say we're not alone in our appreciation. You know what they say — a couple that bathes together, stays together.
