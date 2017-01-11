Overwhelmed by life? Totally over winter? Plagued with Seasonal Affective Disorder? Allow us to introduce you to the Unicorn Horn Bubble Bar. Best served with a very, very hot bath, Lush’s Valentine’s Day treat looks like cotton candy, smells like a field of lavender, and will turn your average soak into a dreamy swirl of pastel shimmer. So, basically, it’s everything we need right now. This fizzy bath accessory has a lot in common with its sphere-shaped siblings, but there are a few key differences. While bath bombs are meant to be dropped into the water whole, just like that, the bubble bar works best when it’s broken into pieces and crumbled under running water to infuse your bath with color and sparkle — and, of course, bubbles. That means it’s good for more than one use, so you can stretch the mood-lifting magic of the unicorn horn over several bathtime sessions. The only downside is that, because it’s strictly seasonal, the limited-edition Unicorn Horn won’t be around for long. Luckily, a little goes a long way, but your best bet is probably to stock up on the stuff while you can. And at just $7.95 a bar, you won’t need many to carry you through the season. It’ll make you feel like the short days and dark evenings practically flew by — like magic.
