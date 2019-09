Lush Is Helping Fight Animal Cruelty In The Sweetest Way

And if you, too, like your activism with a side of beauty, we have some good news. Lush is revamping its cult-favorite New shampoo bar to help support the Humane Society International ’s global quest to end animal testing. The #BeCrueltyFree bar is as socially aware as it is sweet — in scent, we mean, since it smells of cinnamon. Even sweeter is the product’s message: The wooden stick nestled inside features a pair of hashtags, one in English and one in Chinese, to help spread the word via social media in two of the world’s most commonly spoken languages.