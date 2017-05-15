It seems like the demand for unicorns has reached a fever pitch in 2017. From Frappuccinos to hair dye to Louboutin stilettos, the world at large has been eager to gobble up anything and everything that features dreamy rainbow colors — along with a hefty dose of glitter. An emblem of positivity and uniqueness, the mystical creature is just the right motif to get behind in these turbulent times. And its visually striking pastel palette is the perfect bait for social media Likes.
Unicorn-themed items may not carry actual magical powers, but they can certainly help brighten up your day — which is precisely why brands are doling out unicorn paraphernalia for the home. We plucked the 10 best designs featuring the fantastical beast, so you can get your pad tricked out like a Lisa Frank wonderland.