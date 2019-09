It seems like the demand for unicorns has reached a fever pitch in 2017. From Frappuccinos to hair dye to Louboutin stilettos , the world at large has been eager to gobble up anything and everything that features dreamy rainbow colors — along with a hefty dose of glitter. An emblem of positivity and uniqueness, the mystical creature is just the right motif to get behind in these turbulent times . And its visually striking pastel palette is the perfect bait for social media Likes.