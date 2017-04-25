The sure-fire way to make one of your products go viral in 2017? Figure out a way incorporate design elements that could best be described as "unicorn" or "mermaid"-esque. It worked for Frappuccinos, prom, home décor — and, now, it appears to be working in the luxury space, according to Allure.
Stylist Samantha McMillen shared a Boomerang of what appeared to be a Christian Louboutin sample from the fall '17 collection, which featured what she dubbed "unicorn skin" — a sparkly, color-changing outer layer. At first, the high-heeled boot appears coated in golden sequins — save for the brand's signature red sole, of course. But when you run your hand over it, as McMillen demonstrated, a festive, multicolored pattern is revealed.
Advertisement
To watch the clip on loop is equal parts soothing and magical. So, unsurprisingly, McMillen's Instagram is making its way across various fashion-centric circles of the Internet, to the tune of collective ooh's, aaah's, and rainbow emojis.
The sequined "unicorn skin" boots are actually called the "Moulamax," and are expected to hit retail this summer, priced at $945 a pair. Maybe we'll see them on the red carpet before then, though: McMillen works with Dakota and Elle Fanning, Evan Rachel Wood, Amber Heard, among many others — so we wouldn't be surprised if we got a glimpse at the embellished, color-changing toe from underneath one of her client's gowns. And given the commercial success of other unicorn-themed items across categories, we wouldn't be so shocked if this boot is a sell-out hit.
Correction: An earlier version of this story misreported the expected launch date of this shoe. It has since been amended.
Advertisement