People across the world have been clamoring to get their hands on the pillows — according to BuzzFeed , Facebook users as far away as Iraq are reaching out to Noviello asking how to buy one.Not from Nebraska Mart, unfortunately, which is sold out and probably regretting not having more in stock. The retailer is, however, running a promotion for people to win the pillows. The original designer, Aviva Stanoff, is also taking advantage of the viral craze and running a similar promotion on her Facebook page . Noviello has also updated the video with a link to another website selling similar pillows for $99.Funnily enough, I actually got to play with the so-called mermaid pillow, at ABC Carpet & Home last year, and while I can attest to the addictive quality of creating your own design (and may or may not have left an arrangement of pillows declaring “HI!” to passersby), I never would have guessed the pillows were destined for stardom. At least I can say I knew them when…