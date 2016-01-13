When journalist Steve Noviello posted a video of him and a friend goofing around at Nebraska Furniture Mart this past weekend, he was surprised when 100 people tuned in to the livestream. So imagine how he felt when, days later, those views had gone up — way up — to nearly 30 million and counting. Of course, Noviello wasn’t yet aware of the power of mermaid pillows.
The pillows in question retail for around $150, which may seem absurd. But these are no ordinary pillows. They are covered in sequins and allow you to create designs by “drawing” on them with your hand. Then, with a swipe in the opposite direction, you can smooth out the sequins and undo your doodles.
Came across these changing "mermaid" pillows at Nebraska Furniture Mart. Amazing or horrifying? Nebraska Furniture Mart doesn't sell these on line- here's a link to a vendor http://www.blingisthenewblack.com/#!online-store/c9vn/!/OUR-BLING-MERMAID-STYLE-REVERSIBLE-SEQUIN-PILLOW-17X17-SALE/p/58973055/category=0Posted by Steve Noviello on Sunday, January 10, 2016
People across the world have been clamoring to get their hands on the pillows — according to BuzzFeed, Facebook users as far away as Iraq are reaching out to Noviello asking how to buy one.
Not from Nebraska Mart, unfortunately, which is sold out and probably regretting not having more in stock. The retailer is, however, running a promotion for people to win the pillows. The original designer, Aviva Stanoff, is also taking advantage of the viral craze and running a similar promotion on her Facebook page. Noviello has also updated the video with a link to another website selling similar pillows for $99.
Funnily enough, I actually got to play with the so-called mermaid pillow, at ABC Carpet & Home last year, and while I can attest to the addictive quality of creating your own design (and may or may not have left an arrangement of pillows declaring “HI!” to passersby), I never would have guessed the pillows were destined for stardom. At least I can say I knew them when…
