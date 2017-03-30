Of Course There's A Color-Changing Mermaid Prom Dress

A mermaid silhouette at prom is nothing new. The fit-and-flare shape is a go-to for red carpets and formal events, so it's just as common as a corset-bodice princess gown or a bombshell halter.
But what about an actual mermaid dress? That's the idea that stuck with Miami's Adonis West (the self-proclaimed "King of Prom"), the designer behind a gown that changes color with the swipe of a hand.
The Huffington Post reports that the couture creation appeared on the designer's Instagram feed. At first, it looks like a super-sexy white dress with a high halter neck, keyhole cutout, and a dramatic flare at the hem. But when the model, West's own sister, Shirdkiya Myrick, moves her hand across the white sequins, the dress transforms. The sequins are reversible, so when they're flipped over, the dress changes from white to gold. It's a bit of fashion magic that's reminiscent of actual fish scales, which sometimes boast a magical iridescent finish that changes color. Ahem, it's gold and white, okay?
Advertisement
To really drive the mermaid silhouette home, West added a very very long train with an elaborate texture and metallic finish. While the train may present a few problems on the dance floor, we're guessing that this dress is more about showing off than getting down.
While West's amazing creation is sure to turn heads — the silhouette is one thing, but add that transformational detail and epic train and you're basically guaranteed to take the spotlight from the prom queen — you'll have to call the designer himself to get one made. This isn't something you can snag at the mall.
Advertisement