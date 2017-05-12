Story from Pop Culture

Melissa McCarthy Was Spotted Filming SNL As Spicer & Twitter Is Freaking Out

Meghan De Maria
Melissa McCarthy is literally rolling through the streets of New York dressed as Sean Spicer.
Apparently, Saturday Night Live is filming a new segment featuring the actress's spot-on impersonation of the White House press secretary. And for the shoot, she's rolling by the CNN building on a wheeled podium.
CNN anchor Don Lemon documented it in a Twitter video.
And Lemon wasn't the only CNN employee fascinated by the spectacle.
We already knew from this SNL hilarious promo that the Ghostbusters star's Spicer impersonation would be back this weekend. And on Thursday, McCarthy posted a video of herself in the Spicer costume on Instagram, complete with the caption, "Straight out da bushes @nbcsnl #snllivecoasttocoast #snl."
Advertisement

Straight out da bushes @nbcsnl #snllivecoasttocoast #snl

A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on

The actress was referring to the now-infamous Washington Post editor's note on an article about former FBI director James Comey's firing. "This story has been updated to more precisely describe White House press secretary Sean Spicer's location late Tuesday night in the minutes before he briefed reporters," the Post's editor's note reads. "Spicer huddled with his staff among bushes near television sets on the White House grounds, not 'in the bushes,' as the story originally stated." Plenty of readers found the specification pretty funny, all things considered.
McCarthy's Spicer impersonation has plenty of fans, but one person who's not amused with the parody is President Trump. Apparently, the president doesn't love that Spicer is being played by a female actress.
"More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer's portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president's eyes, according to sources close to him," Politico reported in February. His disapproval, though, hasn't stopped SNL and McCarthy from creating plenty of hilarious bits about the administration.
Read These Stories Next:
Some Friends Fan Figured Out How Much Money Joey Owed Chandler
The True Story Behind This Scary Meme
Celebs You Should Be Following On Instagram
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series