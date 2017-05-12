Melissa McCarthy is literally rolling through the streets of New York dressed as Sean Spicer.
Apparently, Saturday Night Live is filming a new segment featuring the actress's spot-on impersonation of the White House press secretary. And for the shoot, she's rolling by the CNN building on a wheeled podium.
CNN anchor Don Lemon documented it in a Twitter video.
Meanwhile...... @melissamccarthy heading to @nbcsnl as @PressSec / @seanspicer in front of #CNN. #SNL pic.twitter.com/nsBQQ0FO1o— Don Lemon (@donlemon) May 12, 2017
And Lemon wasn't the only CNN employee fascinated by the spectacle.
The things you see in New York City. Melissa McCarthy riding Sean Spicer's podium through Midtown #SNL pic.twitter.com/BEorGZ15yS— Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) May 12, 2017
Um, Melissa McCarthy is filming outside the CNN building in NYC pic.twitter.com/Az7AeWNrT3— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) May 12, 2017
Melissa McCarthy did her “SNL” impression of WH press secretary Sean Spicer in the streets of NYC this morning https://t.co/PFexqRnKbZ pic.twitter.com/C7oaQwfxYR— CNN (@CNN) May 12, 2017
We already knew from this SNL hilarious promo that the Ghostbusters star's Spicer impersonation would be back this weekend. And on Thursday, McCarthy posted a video of herself in the Spicer costume on Instagram, complete with the caption, "Straight out da bushes @nbcsnl #snllivecoasttocoast #snl."
The actress was referring to the now-infamous Washington Post editor's note on an article about former FBI director James Comey's firing. "This story has been updated to more precisely describe White House press secretary Sean Spicer's location late Tuesday night in the minutes before he briefed reporters," the Post's editor's note reads. "Spicer huddled with his staff among bushes near television sets on the White House grounds, not 'in the bushes,' as the story originally stated." Plenty of readers found the specification pretty funny, all things considered.
McCarthy's Spicer impersonation has plenty of fans, but one person who's not amused with the parody is President Trump. Apparently, the president doesn't love that Spicer is being played by a female actress.
"More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer's portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president's eyes, according to sources close to him," Politico reported in February. His disapproval, though, hasn't stopped SNL and McCarthy from creating plenty of hilarious bits about the administration.
